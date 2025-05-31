MSI PinSafe Design – soldering motherboards without sharp spikes31.05.25
For those who have ever assembled a computer on their own, scratches on the fingers, pinched skin and micro-cuts from sharp contacts on the back of the motherboard are well known. MSI decided to change this situation and presented a new concept at the Computex 2025 exhibition – PinSafe Design, which should save users from unpleasant sensations when assembling a PC.
MSI PinSafe Design is not a breakthrough in technology, but a neat solution to an everyday problem. The concept is based on a new way of soldering components on the back of the board, thanks to which the usual sharp pins are replaced with smooth flat points. This means that now you do not have to use gloves or be afraid of cuts, the risk of injuries is significantly reduced.
Although this may seem like a trifle, there is serious engineering work behind the change. Previously, sharp pins were part of the usual manufacturing process, which ensured reliability and stability. If MSI managed to get rid of them without compromising on quality, this is a significant step forward.
In addition to comfort and safety for fingers, PinSafe Design improves system stability, increases protection against electrostatic discharges and reduces the risk of short circuits. The smooth surface reduces the possibility of foreign particles getting between the contacts – which is especially important for those who frequently upgrade their computer or work in less clean environments.
The first board with PinSafe Design was the MSI B850MPOWER – a model from the MPOWER series for AMD processors. It is aimed at enthusiasts and overclockers and is equipped with two RAM slots, which allows for the most stable overclocking of DDR5. For ease of setup and testing, the board received an EZ Dashboard with power, reset, CMOS clear buttons and a diagnostic LED display directly on the PCB.
In addition, B850MPOWER is designed in collaboration with memory manufacturers under the Dragon Alliance program, ensuring high compatibility and reliable operation even under extreme conditions.
