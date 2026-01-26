 

MSI MAG 345CQRF E20 gaming monitor with 3440×1440 and 200 Hz costs $200

26.01.26

MSI MAG 345CQRF E20

 

MSI has unveiled a new affordable gaming monitor, the MAG 345CQRF E20, offering an ultra-wide display with a 200Hz refresh rate for around $200.

 

Previously, the company unveiled the flagship MPG 341CQR X36 UWQHD, featuring a fifth-generation Samsung panel and V-Stripe RGB pixel structure. This monitor looks and feels like a high-end solution, but it also costs accordingly—over $1,100. MSI traditionally develops its MAG line for a mainstream audience, and this new model is aimed at budget-conscious gamers.

 

MSI MAG 345CQRF E20 Monitor Features

 

The MSI MAG 345CQRF E20 is a 34-inch UWQHD monitor with a curved screen with a 1000R curvature. It offers a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 200 Hz—20 Hz higher than the previous model. It uses a VA panel with a maximum brightness of 300 nits.

 

Supported technologies include 110% sRGB color gamut coverage, a 0.5 ms Gray-to-Gray response time, adaptive-sync to reduce screen tearing, and basic HDR capabilities. HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a ports are sufficient for the stated specifications. A 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones is also included.

 

The stand allows for height adjustment from 0–100 mm, swivels the screen 30 degrees, and tilts it 5–20 degrees.

 

The key advantage of the MSI MAG 345CQRF E20 is its price. In China, the monitor is priced at 1,599 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately $230. Given that prices in the Chinese market are often higher, in the US the price could be closer to $200. For a 34-inch UWQHD monitor with a 200Hz refresh rate, this is a very attractive option.


