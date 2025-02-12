MSI GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards released in Shadow 3X modification12.02.25
MSI has expanded its Nvidia Blackwell graphics card lineup with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti in the Shadow 3X series. Initially, this line was only released for the Chinese market, but is now available in other regions. The key feature of the new products is a strict black design without backlighting.
Both graphics cards occupy three expansion slots and are equipped with a cooling system with three fans. The devices have a relatively short printed circuit board and a cutout in the backplate for improved through-the-hole cooling. The length of the models is 30.3 cm.
MSI will offer factory overclocked and standard versions. Overclocked models (labeled “OC”) have an increased boost frequency – 2482 MHz for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 2640 MHz for the GeForce RTX 5080, compared to 2452 MHz and 2617 MHz for the standard versions, respectively. A 12V-2×6 connector is used for power, and the set of video outputs includes three DisplayPort 2.1b and one HDMI 2.1b.
Recommended prices have not yet been announced. The official release of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is expected on February 20.
