MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ portable Windows consoles prices starts from $800

MSI has announced the updated portable gaming consoles Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+, which have received improved specifications and new features. The devices are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processors, increased RAM (32 GB LPDDR5x-8533) and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 technologies. The novelty also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which makes the consoles suitable for use as a mini PC with AI Copilot+ support.

Features of MSI Claw 8 AI+

The Claw 8 AI+ offers an 8-inch touch IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of 500 nits. The device is equipped with an Intel Arc 140V graphics processor and an SSD with a capacity of up to 1 TB. The 80 Wh battery provides long-lasting battery life.

Features of MSI Claw 7 AI+

The younger model Claw 7 AI+ has a 7-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080, similar graphics and RAM characteristics, as well as a 512 GB SSD. The battery capacity is 53 Wh, which makes it a more compact option.

The consoles are equipped with a Cooler Boost HyperFlow cooling system with two fans and heat pipes, which prevents overheating during long gaming sessions. The Windows 11 operating system supports integration with AI Copilot+ and VRR to optimize the gameplay.

MSI Claw 7 AI+ will go on sale on December 1, 2024 for $800, and the Claw 8 AI+ will be available from December 25 for $900.

Valve has announced a limited edition of its Steam Deck OLED portable gaming console, made in white.

Starting November 18, the new version of the console will be available for purchase for $679. The model with a white body is equipped with 1 TB of built-in memory, and its technical characteristics are completely identical to the similar version in black with an OLED screen. The kit also includes a white case and a microfiber cloth for device care.

Steam Deck OLED: White Edition will be available in countries and regions where standard models of the console from Valve are already sold.