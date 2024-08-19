MSI Aegis S and Trident RS are gaming PCs based on Intel and AMD systems

MSI announced two new series of gaming desktop PCs – Aegis S and Trident RS. The Aegis S series includes models with Intel processors from the 11th to the 14th generation, with various configurations from basic to high performance. Prices range from $517 for the model with i5-11400F and RTX 3050 to $3768 for the top version with i9-14900KF and RTX 4090D. All models are equipped with a water cooling system, Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, 2.5G Ethernet and a three-year on-site service warranty.

The MSI Trident RS series of computers is aimed at users with different needs and includes configurations with both AMD and Intel processors. AMD options start with the Ryzen 5 9600X for $698 and go up to the Ryzen 9 9900X with RTX 4080S for $2652. The best option is the Ryzen 7 9700X with RTX 4070Ti S for $1844. Intel-based configurations include the i5-12600KF with RTX 4060Ti for $1,130 and the i7-14700KF with RTX 4070S for $1,982.

MSI previously announced a new MAG gaming monitor with model number 271QPX QD-OLED E2. The device is equipped with a 27-inch display with a QD-OLED matrix and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels (WQHD).

The monitor has a high refresh rate of 240 Hz and a very fast response time of 0.03 ms, which makes it ideal for gaming scenarios with high dynamics. The package also includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Type-C ports. The latter supports DisplayPort Alt Mode and is capable of providing data transfer and charging up to 15 W.

Unfortunately, there is still no information about the exact date of the new product’s release on the market, but it is known that it will cost about $699.