Movies from Apple are not very successful. They will no longer be shown in cinemas

Apple is reviewing its strategy in the film industry after disappointing box office returns for films such as Killers of Flower Moon, Napoleon and Argyle. According to Bloomberg, the company has decided to focus on releasing its films directly on the Apple TV+ platform, rather than in theaters.

Because of this, the movie “Wolves” with George Clooney and Brad Pitt was released in limited release, and from September 27 it became available on Apple TV+. Despite this move, Apple plans to retain the ability to release major projects in theaters. For example, a film about “Formula-1” with Brad Pitt will be released in June.

Previously, Apple planned to spend about $ 1 billion annually on films for theaters, but now these funds will be redistributed to 10-12 lower-budget projects instead of a few expensive pictures. However, the company plans to continue working on one or two major projects per year.