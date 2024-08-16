Moto Watch 120 smart watch get the latest sensors and integrates with Google Fit16.08.24
Motorola introduced the new Moto Watch 120 smart watch, which offers a wide range of features for its price category. The watch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED touch screen with Always-On function and protection against water and dust according to the IP68 standard. They include a variety of sensors for health monitoring, such as a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, sleep and stress tracking.
The battery with a capacity of 300 mAh provides up to 10 days of autonomous operation. The Moto Watch 120 runs on Moto Watch OS and integrates with Google Fit. Additional features include an accelerometer, built-in speaker and microphone, automatic detection of sports competitions, more than 100 sports modes, built-in GPS and Bluetooth 5.3.
The body is made of solid metal, the dimensions are 50.6 x 44.6 x 11 mm, and the weight is 55 grams. The Moto Watch 120 offers stylish design and functionality, making it an attractive choice for those looking for an affordable smartwatch.
Previously Motorola presented a new series of TWS headphones. The basic model was called Moto Buds, and the more advanced in terms of audio settings – Moto Buds +.
Moto Buds
They are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers, Hi-Res Audio certification and an active noise cancellation system. Headphones connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.3. As for autonomy, it will last up to 9 hours (with ANC). The charging case will increase this indicator to 42 hours.
Moto Buds received an internal channel design and four colors: Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue, Coral Peach and Kiwi Green.The headphones will cost €60 in Europe.
Moto Buds+
Moto Buds+ are equipped with 11 mm woofers and 6 mm tweeters. The device has Hi-Res Audio certification and also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking technologies.
