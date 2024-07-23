Moto G85 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and POLED display costs UAH 12,00023.07.24
The Moto G85 5G smartphone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory. Specifications of the Moto G85 5G include a 6.67-inch POLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, which provides high performance.
The Moto G85 5G cameras include a dual main camera with 50 MP and 8 MP sensors, as well as a 32 MP front-facing camera that allows you to take high-quality photos and video calls. The battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh supports fast charging with a power of 30 W.
The smartphone is also equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner and NFC support for convenient contactless payments. The Moto G85 5G will run Android 14 out of the box.
Moto G85 5G will be available for purchase in early September at a price of UAH 11,999. The smartphone will be presented in three colors: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green and Urban Grey.
