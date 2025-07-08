Moto G100 Pro smartphone with OLED display and a large battery costs $19508.07.25
Motorola has expanded its affordable smartphone lineup with the Moto G100 Pro, emphasizing that a budget device doesn’t have to compromise on features. The new device has a number of features that are more typical of mid-range and even flagship devices.
Moto G100 Pro Specifications
The Moto G100 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. Such indicators are rare in the affordable device segment.
The hardware platform uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor – the same chip installed in the OPPO Reno12 Pro. Available versions with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage. The possibility of expansion via microSD card has not been confirmed by the manufacturer.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6720 mAh battery with support for 30 W charging. The combination of capacity and body thickness (8.6 mm) makes the device stand out from other models in the budget category. Weight – 198 rubles.
The model is protected against water and dust according to IP68 and IP69 standards, and the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
The main camera consists of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and an additional 8-megapixel wide-angle module. The 32-megapixel front camera is located in a round cutout on the display.
Availability and Price
The Moto G100 Pro is already available for pre-order in China with a starting price of $195. It is not yet known whether this model will appear in other markets. However, there is a possibility that it will be presented under a different name in other regions, for example, as the Moto G 2025, which has already been spotted for sale on Amazon in the US.
