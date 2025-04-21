Moto Book 60 is Motorola’s first laptop, it is equipped with Intel Core 7/5 processors, 14″ OLED

Motorola has officially entered the personal computer market, introducing its first laptop called Moto Book 60. The device is aimed at users who value productivity and mobility, including professionals, students and creative professionals.

The laptop is based on a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2.8K. The screen is certified according to Dolby Vision, HDR and TÜV standards, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Two options are offered as a hardware platform – with Intel Core 5 210H or Core 7 240H processors. The amount of RAM is 16 GB with the ability to expand up to 32 GB, and the capacity of the PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive reaches 1 TB.

The model is equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless modules, as well as stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The case has two microphones, an infrared webcam with a resolution of 1080p and a physical shutter. Among the wired interfaces are two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort 1.4 support, HDMI, a microSD card slot and a 3.5 mm audio jack. A 60 Wh battery is responsible for autonomous operation, which can be charged via a 65 W USB-C adapter.

The Moto Book 60 case is made of metal and is certified according to the military standard MIL-STD-810H, the device weighs 1.39 kg. The color options – Bronze Green and Wedgewood – are selected according to the Pantone palette.

The laptop runs on the Windows 11 Home operating system and comes with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024. In addition to standard features, the Smart Connect system is offered – a proprietary Motorola development for synchronization between devices. It supports the Smart Clipboard, Swipe to Share and File Transfer tools, providing closer integration with smartphones and tablets of the brand.

Sales of the Moto Book 60 will start on April 23, the first users of the device will be able to use it in India. The basic configuration with an Intel Core 5 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD will cost $ 782. The version with an Intel Core 7 chip and a 1 TB drive will cost $ 922.