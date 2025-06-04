Mote than 40% of Steam players use AMD PCs

The digital distribution platform Steam has released a new set of statistics reflecting users’ hardware preferences for May. One of the notable trends was the continued growth in the popularity of AMD processors. According to the published data, the share of solutions based on this platform reached 40.31%, which was the highest figure of all time. At the same time, computers with Intel processors dropped below 60%.

On the graphics front, the situation remains stable – the top of the rating is dominated by video cards based on NVIDIA GPUs. The most common models in user systems are the GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 4060 and its laptop version. According to the results of the month, one of the representatives of the Ampere generation took the lead.

My analysts also recorded an increase in interest in the new generation of NVIDIA Blackwell video adapters. In particular, the GeForce RTX 5070 was able to increase its presence by 0.33 percentage points, while the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti appeared in the report for the first time with a figure of 0.21%. In addition, more and more users are switching to Windows 11 – the new OS has overcome the 58% mark in the overall distribution.