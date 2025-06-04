Mote than 40% of Steam players use AMD PCs04.06.25
The digital distribution platform Steam has released a new set of statistics reflecting users’ hardware preferences for May. One of the notable trends was the continued growth in the popularity of AMD processors. According to the published data, the share of solutions based on this platform reached 40.31%, which was the highest figure of all time. At the same time, computers with Intel processors dropped below 60%.
On the graphics front, the situation remains stable – the top of the rating is dominated by video cards based on NVIDIA GPUs. The most common models in user systems are the GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 4060 and its laptop version. According to the results of the month, one of the representatives of the Ampere generation took the lead.
My analysts also recorded an increase in interest in the new generation of NVIDIA Blackwell video adapters. In particular, the GeForce RTX 5070 was able to increase its presence by 0.33 percentage points, while the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti appeared in the report for the first time with a figure of 0.21%. In addition, more and more users are switching to Windows 11 – the new OS has overcome the 58% mark in the overall distribution.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Ajax IndoorCam is a camera for indoor video surveillance. It is a universal solution for home and office, bordering between the home and professional segments. Let us tell you more
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Mote than 40% of Steam players use AMD PCs AMD hardware Steam
Digital distribution platform Steam has released a new set of statistics reflecting users’ hardware preferences for May.
Gemini AI will summarize videos in Google Drive artificial intelligence Google
Google is expanding the capabilities of its Gemini AI assistant, integrated into the Drive cloud service.
Mote than 40% of Steam players use AMD PCs
Gemini AI will summarize videos in Google Drive
Android 16 will be the last update for these 18 Samsung smartphones
Asus ROG Strix G16 and G18 laptops with GeForce RTX 5060, 5070 graphics cards go on sale in Ukraine
Top-10 smartphones in Europe consists of Apple and Samsung
Twitch adds vertical video viewing
Gmail’s Gemini AI will automatically summarize emails
TP-Link Tapo DL100 smart lock receives Samsung SmartThings support
Top dangerous PIN codes
Sony will no longer produce Xperia smartphones
GeForce NOW cloud gaming service now available on Steam Deck
Tesla sales fall in Europe
WhatsApp logging out will be not delete chat data