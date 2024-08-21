Mortal Kombat 1 has already been played by four million players21.08.24
Although Mortal Kombat 1 received mixed reviews from fans of the series, it did achieve some commercial success. WB Games reported that the game has sold four million copies, achieving this result in less than a year since its release.
By comparison, Mortal Kombat X managed to reach 12 million copies sold by 2019, which took four years. The developers continue to support the project and are preparing for the release of a large addition called “Khaos Reigns”.
This update not only adds a new story, but also introduces six new characters to the game and brings back the popular Animality feature. Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is scheduled for release on September 24. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.
In In November 203, NetherRealm announcedthat Mortal Kombat 11 had “almost reached” the 3 million mark. The game is available on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch.
Recently, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav confirmed that the game did reach that number. He also noted that Mortal Kombat is one of the four franchises that Warner Bros. estimated at 1 billion dollars. Others include Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and DC.
As a reboot of sorts, Mortal Kombat 11 takes place in the New Era, where the Fire God Liu Kang guides characters such as Raiden, Kung Lao and others to take part in tournament However, dark forces are at work, and soon the conflict may flare up again.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
The Acer Chromebook Plus laptop has a powerful enough processor, enough memory and a connector for displaying images. Let’s figure out why he does all this.
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Mortal Kombat 1 has already been played by four million playersgames Mortal Kombat statistics
By comparison, Mortal Kombat X managed to reach 12 million copies sold by 2019, which took four years.
NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada – professional compact graphics card based on Ada Lovelace architectureNVIDIA videocard
This is a more compact version of the RTX 2000 Ada 3D accelerator, which was released earlier this year. The new model takes into account the features of the low-profile design: the RTX 2000E Ada takes up only one expansion slot.