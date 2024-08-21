Mortal Kombat 1 has already been played by four million players

Although Mortal Kombat 1 received mixed reviews from fans of the series, it did achieve some commercial success. WB Games reported that the game has sold four million copies, achieving this result in less than a year since its release.

By comparison, Mortal Kombat X managed to reach 12 million copies sold by 2019, which took four years. The developers continue to support the project and are preparing for the release of a large addition called “Khaos Reigns”.

This update not only adds a new story, but also introduces six new characters to the game and brings back the popular Animality feature. Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is scheduled for release on September 24. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.

In In November 203, NetherRealm announcedthat Mortal Kombat 11 had “almost reached” the 3 million mark. The game is available on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Recently, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav confirmed that the game did reach that number. He also noted that Mortal Kombat is one of the four franchises that Warner Bros. estimated at 1 billion dollars. Others include Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and DC.

As a reboot of sorts, Mortal Kombat 11 takes place in the New Era, where the Fire God Liu Kang guides characters such as Raiden, Kung Lao and others to take part in tournament However, dark forces are at work, and soon the conflict may flare up again.