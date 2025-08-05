Microsoft surpasses $4 trilion in market capitalization after NVIDIA

Microsoft shares rose more than 4% in over-the-counter trading after the publication of its financial report for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. This allowed the company to temporarily surpass the $4 trillion market capitalization mark, becoming the second company in the world to do so.

For the quarter, Microsoft received $62 billion in revenue, which is 18% more than in the same period last year. Net income amounted to $22.3 billion, or $2.93 per share — slightly higher than analysts’ forecasts ($2.92).

The main source of growth was cloud services, primarily the Azure platform, which increased revenue by 23% year-on-year. Analysts’ forecast was more modest — about 20%.

According to the report, more than half of Azure’s 53,000 corporate customers are already using AI tools based on OpenAI.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said demand for AI solutions is ahead of expectations, and the company is actively investing in expanding its infrastructure, including data centers, to support AI services.

Microsoft is currently second only to NVIDIA, which has a market value of about $300 billion more. However, the Redmond-based company has already surpassed Apple, Amazon, and Meta, which are also impressive but below market capitalization.