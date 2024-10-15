Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has received the first and last Android update in 3 years

Microsoft has released the latest update to its foldable Surface Duo 2 smartphone, which was revealed in October 2021 with a starting price of $1,500. During its existence, the device received only one major system update – Android 12L, despite the company’s promise of three years of update support. The Surface Duo 2 originally shipped with Android 11, but its software support turned out to be much weaker compared to the competition.

The previous model, the Surface Duo, received two updates – Android 11 and Android 12L, which is also much less than the updates offered by other manufacturers even for budget devices. Despite the mistake of abandoning Windows Phone, acknowledged by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the company has not been able to successfully stay in the smartphone market.

Official support for the Surface Duo will end on October 21, 2024, after which the device will no longer receive any updates, including security patches. This puts the Surface Duo alongside other “dead” Microsoft products such as Windows Phone and Lumia.