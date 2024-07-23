Microsoft released an Xbox gamepad in a case with Deadpool’s butt

The Xbox Cheeky Controller, created by Microsoft as part of the Deadpool and Wolverine movie advertising campaign, stands out for its unusual design. The shape of the gamepad is inspired by Deadpool’s costume and style, including his signature red and black colors, patterns and straps. A special feature of the controller is the rear part, which imitates the “perfectly rounded buttocks” of the superhero.

Although the appearance of the gamepad is quite different from the standard models, the functionality of the Xbox Cheeky Controller corresponds to regular Xbox controllers. It is designed for use with Xbox Series X|S consoles and supports all standard features.

The Xbox Cheeky Controller is not currently available for free sale. The only way to get it is to participate in a giveaway organized by Microsoft. Winners can win a Deadpool themed Xbox Series X console along with two Xbox Cheeky Controllers.

North American and Canadian residents are also eligible for a special Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder promotion for the first 1,000 buyers of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in the Microsoft Store.

The giveaway will run until August 11, 2024, and entrants worldwide can enter by following an Xbox social media page and sharing the relevant post.