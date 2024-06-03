Microsoft Launcher Beta has received Copilot features on Android smartphones03.06.24
Microsoft Launcher Beta now includes Copilot capabilities. The new feature allows users to get answers to questions and create content directly from the main screen of the smartphone. To use this feature with AI, you must join the Microsoft Launcher beta program through the Google Play Store.
Microsoft Copilot integrates into the update feed, where the Glance and News tabs are located. In the new beta version, users can use Copilot to create content and get answers to questions using simple natural language queries. This enhancement aims to improve the performance and usability of Android devices by offering advanced features right from the home screen.
Copilot, an intelligent assistant based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, offers users the ability to receive recommendations, sports statistics, movie and restaurant recommendations, and improve the language of messages. Copilot provides access to information from the Internet via Bing search and is limited to 30 requests per day.
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Buying a secure smartphone seems simple. However, in addition to a large selection of models, there is also a variety of markings for protected devices. Most often, the price hints at the level of protection of the device, but there are nuances
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
Starlink will appear on Qatar Airways flightsaviation internet
Qatar Airways passengers will be able to connect to the Starlink Internet via a Wi-Fi network with a maximum download speed of up to 500 Mbit/s.
Samsung smartphones will not get the Instant Hotspot feature from GoogleGoogle Samsung
Google Instant Hotspot makes it super easy to create a hotspot between your Android phone and tablet or Chromebook, eliminating the need to enter passwords or use QR codes.