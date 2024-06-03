Microsoft Launcher Beta has received Copilot features on Android smartphones

Microsoft Launcher Beta now includes Copilot capabilities. The new feature allows users to get answers to questions and create content directly from the main screen of the smartphone. To use this feature with AI, you must join the Microsoft Launcher beta program through the Google Play Store.

Microsoft Copilot integrates into the update feed, where the Glance and News tabs are located. In the new beta version, users can use Copilot to create content and get answers to questions using simple natural language queries. This enhancement aims to improve the performance and usability of Android devices by offering advanced features right from the home screen.

Copilot, an intelligent assistant based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, offers users the ability to receive recommendations, sports statistics, movie and restaurant recommendations, and improve the language of messages. Copilot provides access to information from the Internet via Bing search and is limited to 30 requests per day.