Microsoft has officially launched the Designer platform for creating images with the help of artificial intelligence22.07.24
Microsoft introduced a new Designer platform designed to create images using artificial intelligence. The service can become a worthy alternative to the popular Canva. After extensive beta testing, Designer is now available to most users with a Microsoft account.
Designer is available on the web in more than 80 languages, as well as as a mobile app for iOS and Android and as an application for Windows. Users can create visuals from scratch using artificial intelligence, or edit and customize existing images. The platform provides many templates to create different types of images such as postcards, smartphone wallpapers and profile avatars. Experienced designers can design their own templates and use their own images.
Microsoft is actively promoting the integration of Designer with other proprietary services. With the Copilot AI chatbot, images created in Designer can be easily inserted into Microsoft Word and PowerPoint projects. This requires a Copilot Pro subscription.
Since first announced in 2022, Designer has been integrated with the OpenAI DALL-E image generator, and now supports DALL-E 3 and ChatGPT 4 Turbo. This provides users with access to a wide range of possibilities for creating unique and creative visual materials.
