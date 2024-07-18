Microsoft Copilot AI in One Note will be able to recognize illegible handwriting18.07.24
Microsoft is actively working on a major update to OneNote’s Copilot AI, which will allow it to recognize handwriting, enhance it, answer questions about the text, and even create to-do lists.
Copilot was first launched in OneNote last November for Microsoft 365 subscribers, and since then its functionality has been constantly expanded and improved. Copilot will now be able to convert handwritten text with poor handwriting into printed text that is easier to work with.
Previously, a similar function was available in Microsoft programs, but thanks to Copilot, the accuracy of recognition will increase significantly.
To use the new Copilot AI features in OneNote, you must have a Microsoft 365 subscription and a Windows operating system build version 17628.20006 or later.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
It is already difficult to buy a charging station cheaply today. But if the need is critical, which one should you choose?
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Microsoft Copilot AI in One Note will be able to recognize illegible handwritingartificial intelligence Microsoft
Microsoft is actively working on a major update to OneNote’s Copilot AI, which will allow it to recognize handwriting, enhance it, answer questions about the text, and even create to-do lists.
The HMD Skyline flagship smartphone allows you to replace the screen and battery yourselfHMD repair smartphone
HMD Skyline is equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In the upper part of the panel there is a hole for a 50 MP front camera with autofocus