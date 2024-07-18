Microsoft Copilot AI in One Note will be able to recognize illegible handwriting

Microsoft is actively working on a major update to OneNote’s Copilot AI, which will allow it to recognize handwriting, enhance it, answer questions about the text, and even create to-do lists.

Copilot was first launched in OneNote last November for Microsoft 365 subscribers, and since then its functionality has been constantly expanded and improved. Copilot will now be able to convert handwritten text with poor handwriting into printed text that is easier to work with.

Previously, a similar function was available in Microsoft programs, but thanks to Copilot, the accuracy of recognition will increase significantly.

To use the new Copilot AI features in OneNote, you must have a Microsoft 365 subscription and a Windows operating system build version 17628.20006 or later.