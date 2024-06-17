Microsoft canceled the recall function in AI Copilot+ for Windows 11

Microsoft announced the postponement of the release of the Recall function in AI Copilot+ for Windows 11, which was supposed to become available from June 18. Now it is not known when or if this feature will even be available to members of the Windows Insider Program.

It became known about the release of Recall on May 20. It allows Windows to automatically take screenshots of user activity in the background and search them for information with the help of AI. Thus, you can “rewind time ago”, find lost information and remember certain actions.

Since its announcement, Recall has received a lot of criticism over security and privacy issues. In the UK, the Information Commissioner’s Office even launched an investigation into the matter. The researchers discovered that the information is stored in public SQLite databases that can be accessed by other users either locally or via malware.

Microsoft has tried to assure that access to this feature will require logging in through Windows Hello, and information will be encrypted in real time. However, the company has decided to delay the release of Recall to further improve the feature.