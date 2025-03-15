Microsoft and Asus are preparing a portable console15.03.25
Microsoft and Asus are working on a portable gaming console codenamed Project Kennan. According to Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, the device could go on sale by the end of 2025. The new console resembles the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, and uses a modified version of Windows with Xbox interface elements as the operating system.
Asus is actively involved in the development, using its experience in creating portable gaming devices. The console will be able to run third-party gaming services, including Steam, Battle.net and GOG, as well as, probably, EGS and launchers from other companies, such as Riot Client and HoYoverse.
The gaming platform will receive support for Xbox Play Anywhere, which will allow you to save progress between different Microsoft devices, as well as access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming catalog. The announcement of Project Kennan is expected in the summer of 2025, and the cost of the device will be from $ 499 to $ 599. Corden also reports that the company may release two versions of the console, but their differences are not yet revealed.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Microsoft and Asus are preparing a portable console Asus console Microsoft
According to Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, the Microsoft and Asus device could go on sale by the end of 2025.
JBL introduces updated Charge 6 and Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker models audio Bluetooth
JBL has introduced updated models of Bluetooth speakers Flip 7 and Charge 6, which have received support for AI Sound Boost technology, which improves sound depending on the environment.
Microsoft and Asus are preparing a portable console
JBL introduces updated Charge 6 and Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker models
Ubisoft presented spectacular trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Lenovo has released an SSD drive in a grenade case
Steam has launched big spring games sale with discounts up to 90%
Asus has released monitors with an air ionizer
iRobot has financial trouble after canceled deal with Amazon
Intel have a new CEO – Lip-Bu Tan
Bluesky now allows upload longer videos
Google Calendar events can now be added directly from Gmail emails
Microsoft will replace Remote Desktop with Windows App
Tesla shares have fallen by a record 15% since 2020