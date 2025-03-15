Microsoft and Asus are preparing a portable console

Microsoft and Asus are working on a portable gaming console codenamed Project Kennan. According to Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, the device could go on sale by the end of 2025. The new console resembles the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, and uses a modified version of Windows with Xbox interface elements as the operating system.

Asus is actively involved in the development, using its experience in creating portable gaming devices. The console will be able to run third-party gaming services, including Steam, Battle.net and GOG, as well as, probably, EGS and launchers from other companies, such as Riot Client and HoYoverse.

The gaming platform will receive support for Xbox Play Anywhere, which will allow you to save progress between different Microsoft devices, as well as access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming catalog. The announcement of Project Kennan is expected in the summer of 2025, and the cost of the device will be from $ 499 to $ 599. Corden also reports that the company may release two versions of the console, but their differences are not yet revealed.