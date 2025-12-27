Michelin has created a real-time tire monitoring system   

Michelin has created a real-time tire monitoring system27.12.25
Michelin is preparing to introduce a new line of “smart” tires at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 in Las Vegas, capable of determining the degree of wear and current condition in real time. The development is based on the application of artificial intelligence technologies and is aimed at increasing safety, as well as reducing vehicle operating costs.
The new system was created in partnership with the technology company Sonatus and uses data that modern cars already collect while driving. These include braking parameters, wheel loads, lateral forces when cornering and other dynamic indicators. By analyzing this information, the software allows you to assess the condition of the tires more accurately, without having to install additional physical sensors.
How the tire monitoring system works
The solution is based on two software modules, called SmartLoad and SmartWear. Michelin believes that such digital tools could eventually partially or completely replace traditional tire monitoring systems. According to internal estimates, the company estimates that widespread use of the technology on a global scale could provide total savings of up to $1.68 billion by 2030 through optimized maintenance and reduced premature wear.
It is also emphasized that the system seamlessly integrates with the Sonatus Collector artificial intelligence platform and can be adapted to different types of vehicles with minimal changes. At the same time, all information about the condition of the tires is processed and stored directly in the car without being transferred to cloud services. This approach, according to the developers, reduces risks associated with cybersecurity and privacy.
Michelin and Sonatus intend to demonstrate the technology directly at CES 2026. For this, a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with new generation “smart” tires will be used. Visitors to the exhibition can monitor the condition of tires in real time through the Michelin MyTires application, getting a visual representation of the system’s capabilities in real-world conditions.
