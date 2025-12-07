Michael de Santa returns to GTA. GTA Online update brings back the main character

Rockstar Games has announced the release of a GTA Online update that will feature one of the main characters from GTA V, Michael de Santa, for the first time in many years.

The update, titled A Safehouse in the Hills, will be available on December 10 on all supported platforms. According to the plot, Michael, who has grown up noticeably, returns to the criminal world and finds himself at the center of new missions.

Characters from GTA V have already appeared in GTA Online – including Lamar, Lester and Martin Madrazo. However, none of the three main characters have yet been integrated into the online version. Therefore, Michael’s appearance has aroused great interest in the community, and actor Ned Luke, who voiced the character 15 years ago, got the opportunity to return to the role. In addition, during the missions, you will meet another familiar character in a blue Hawaiian shirt.

Along with Safehouse in the Hills, players will gain access to purchase a new luxurious mansion located in one of the most prestigious areas of Los Santos.