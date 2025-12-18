Meta removes Facebook Messenger app for Windows and Mac  

Meta removes Facebook Messenger app for Windows and Mac18.12.25
Meta has officially discontinued support for the Facebook Messenger desktop app. Native versions for macOS and Windows are no longer available – users are redirected to the web version of the service via Facebook or Messenger.com.
Desktop Messenger appeared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as an attempt to offer an alternative to popular services for communication and video calls. However, the program never became a full-fledged competitor to business-oriented platforms like Zoom: it supported a smaller number of participants in video calls, did not have a screen sharing function and convenient links for quick connection.
Signs of the project’s closure were noticeable long before the official announcement. In 2023, Meta again integrated Messenger directly into the main Facebook application, gradually reducing the role of a separate desktop client. In parallel, the company repeatedly changed the technological basis of the program. On Mac, the program initially ran on Electron, later ported to React Native Desktop, and later to Catalyst, which allows you to port iPad apps to macOS. This approach has been criticized by both developers and users due to the complexity of support and instability. On Windows, Messenger was effectively turned into a web application in 2024.
In the fall, Meta warned that desktop Messenger would be closed by the end of the year and advised users to save their chat history in advance by setting a PIN. After the end of support, users without a Facebook account can still use Messenger via Messenger.com without registering on the social network.
