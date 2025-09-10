Mercedes-Benz GLC gets fully electric version

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an electric version of its most popular crossover, the GLC. The new model, called the GLC 400 4MATIC, is designed from the ground up as an electric vehicle, rather than an adaptation of an existing model.

The electric Mercedes-Benz GLC is equipped with a 360 kW all-wheel drive system and a 94 kWh battery, which provides up to 713 km of range. The 800-volt architecture allows the battery to be charged very quickly: in just 10 minutes, you can replenish the range by 303 km.

Compared to the petrol version, the wheelbase has been increased by 84 mm, which adds 47 mm of legroom for rear passengers. The cabin features a new 99.5 cm long MBUX hyperscreen, the largest display in any Mercedes model.

The trunk volume is 570 liters, and with the seats folded down – up to 1740 liters. In addition, a 128-liter front compartment is provided for cables and small items.

The new Mercedes-Benz MB.OS operating system, based on AI and chips with a capacity of 254 TOPS, integrates Microsoft and Google solutions for driver assistance. The system uses 10 cameras, 5 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors that analyze the environment in real time. The over-the-air software update function is supported.

The GLC received the AIRMATIC air suspension from the S-Class, as well as a 4.5-degree rear axle steering system, which reduces the turning radius. The One-Box system is responsible for braking, which combines energy recovery with classic brakes. Like the new CLA, the crossover is equipped with a two-speed transmission for efficient driving at high speeds.

The electric GLC will go on sale in the second half of 2026, immediately after the debut of the new generation BMW iX3.

Mercedes-Benz GLC versions and prices

GLC400 – 483 hp and 800 Nm, acceleration to 100 km/h in ~4.4 seconds;

GLC300+ – 369 hp and 504 Nm, acceleration to 100 km/h in about 6 seconds.

The expected price will be around 70,000 euros for the GLC400 and 60,000 euros for the GLC300+.