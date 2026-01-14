Meizu 22 Next – compact AI user mood sensor

At the Meizu Fans Spring Festival 2026, Meizu showed an experimental device focused on closer and more personalized interaction with artificial intelligence, as well as management of the company’s ecosystem of gadgets.

The novelty was called Meizu 22 Next. Inside the company and among fans, the device has already been nicknamed the “AI cube”, although in its form it is a compact flat square with a display and a built-in camera, designed for constant interaction with the user.

The Meizu 22 Next is equipped with a 4-inch screen and a rear camera and combines the functions of a smart assistant and a mini-terminal for working with AI agents. The device operates under the control of Flyme AIOS and supports the simultaneous launch of multiple AI agents that can interact with each other to perform more complex scenarios and tasks.

The key feature of the gadget is the so-called artificial emotional intelligence. The system offers more than a hundred interface options with different emotional reactions, adapts in the process of communication and forms its own “memory of reactions”. Due to this, the device adapts to the owner’s communication style, remembers his behavior, mood and health status to provide personalized advice, reminders and emotional support in everyday use.

In addition to the role of a personal assistant, Meizu 22 Next can act as a management center for the brand’s ecosystem. The device is able to control Meizu smartphones, smart home elements, cars and other compatible devices, acting as a single point of access to services and settings. The company notes that they see this model as a new format of a personal AI assistant that goes beyond classic smartphones.

Thanks to additional accessories, the Meizu 22 Next can be carried around, used on a desktop stand, or installed in a car, where the device turns into a portable digital assistant for travel. The exact timing of the Meizu 22 Next’s release on the market and its price have not yet been disclosed by the company.