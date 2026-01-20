MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 – top processors for flagship smartphones   

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 – top processors for flagship smartphones20.01.26
MediaTek has announced two new mobile chips — Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500. Both solutions are aimed at flagship and premium devices and focus on high performance, gaming capabilities, work with AI, camera and energy efficiency.
MediaTek Dimensity 9500s: flagship on 3 nm
The flagship Dimensity 9500s is manufactured using a 3 nm process technology and uses the All Big Core architecture. The processor includes eight cores: one Cortex-X925 ultra core with a frequency of up to 3.73 GHz, three Cortex-X4 performance cores and four energy-efficient Cortex-A720. The graphics are handled by the Immortalis-G925 GPU with ray tracing support, and proprietary MAGT 3.0 and MFRC 3.0 technologies are aimed at increasing energy efficiency in resource-intensive games and increasing battery life.
The neural processor in the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s is optimized for generative and multimodal models, as well as for advanced content creation scenarios. The Imagiq graphics module supports real-time motion tracking at 30 frames per second and video recording in 8K Dolby Vision HDR format, complementing this with advanced autofocus and noise reduction algorithms.
The chip received a 5G Release 17 modem with support for 4CC aggregation and download speeds of up to 7 Gbps. Also announced are 5G UltraSave 4.0 technologies, AI Network Suite 2.0 for improving connectivity in weak signal conditions, Xtra Range 3.0 for increasing the Wi-Fi range indoors, and direct Bluetooth connection between smartphones at a distance of up to 5 km.
MediaTek Dimensity 8500: betting on the premium segment
The Dimensity 8500 is focused on premium devices and is manufactured using a 4-nm process technology. It is also built on the All Big Core architecture and includes eight Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency of up to 3.4 GHz. The chip supports precise load balancing algorithms and energy-efficient LPDDR5X memory with a speed of up to 9600 Mbit/s.
The integrated Mali-G720 GPU delivers a 25% increase in peak performance and a 20% reduction in power consumption compared to the previous generation. The updated game engine focuses on stable frame rates, faster loading times, and ray tracing support for mobile games.
The MediaTek Dimensity 8500 is equipped with an eighth-generation neural processor using global large language models and image generation models. It also implements AI algorithms for “ultra-sharp” telephoto photography and the Dimensity AI Semantic Engine, which automatically optimizes frames depending on the content of the scene.
Both chips are expected to appear in high-end smartphones and tablets from leading Chinese manufacturers in the near future.
