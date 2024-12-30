MediaTek Dimensity 8400 will compete with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 330.12.24
MediaTek has announced a new mid-range processor, the Dimensity 8400, which should compete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. The processor is equipped with eight Cortex-A725 cores with a clock speed of up to 3.25 GHz and promises a 41% increase in performance.
The Dimensity 8400 supports WQHD+ (1440p) screens with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, as well as LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The chip also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 and has a new 5G-A modem, which provides download speeds of up to 5.17 Gbps.
The Arm Mali-G720 MC7 graphics processor improves performance by 24% and reduces power consumption by 42%. The chip also features the MediaTek NPU 880, which accelerates operations with integers and floating-point numbers, as well as generates text and works with larger language models more efficiently.
In addition, the Dimensity 8400 is equipped with the Imagiq 1080 ISP, which supports sensors up to 320 megapixels and improved zoom. It also reduces power consumption by 12% when shooting 4K HDR video. The first smartphones with the Dimensity 8400 chip will appear in early 2025.
