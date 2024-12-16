Mazda MX-5 has released a kit for converting into an electric car

British company Electrogenic continues to convert classic cars into electric vehicles, and now its portfolio includes the iconic first-generation Mazda MX-5 sports car (NA).

The conversion adds 100 kg to the car’s weight, but is offset by a 21% increase in power. The original 1.8 engine is replaced with 42 kWh battery cells, and additional battery modules are placed in place of the fuel tank. The electrification of the car is reversible – if the owner decides to return the original engine, this is possible.

Technical specifications of the electrified Mazda MX-5:

Electric motor power: 160 hp.

Torque: 310 Nm

Top speed: 185 km/h

Acceleration from 0 to 96 km/h (60 mph): about 6 seconds

Range: about 240 km (150 miles)

Battery charging time: up to one hour

There are also two driving modes: Eco for maximum range and Sport for more dynamic driving. Electrification can be carried out for both cars with manual and automatic transmissions. Torque is transmitted to the rear wheels via a single-stage gearbox.