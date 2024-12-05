Marvel’s Spider-Man game earned $4 billion in its first year

Marvel’s Spider-Man, released by Insomniac Games in 2018, has become one of the most successful PlayStation exclusives. The game was highly praised by critics, received audience recognition and achieved outstanding commercial success. According to information provided by former PlayStation Global Marketing Manager Kevin K., the project brought in $ 3.8 billion in revenue in its first year of sales.

Over this period, more than 20 million copies were sold, despite being exclusive to one platform – PS4. For comparison, the development and marketing of the game cost Sony approximately $ 250 million, which makes the project incredibly profitable.

Against the background of this success, Insomniac Games continues to develop the superhero line, currently working on Marvel’s Wolverine. Given the popularity of the studio’s previous games, the new project may even surpass the achievements of Spider-Man.