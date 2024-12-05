Marvel’s Spider-Man game earned $4 billion in its first year05.12.24
Marvel’s Spider-Man, released by Insomniac Games in 2018, has become one of the most successful PlayStation exclusives. The game was highly praised by critics, received audience recognition and achieved outstanding commercial success. According to information provided by former PlayStation Global Marketing Manager Kevin K., the project brought in $ 3.8 billion in revenue in its first year of sales.
Over this period, more than 20 million copies were sold, despite being exclusive to one platform – PS4. For comparison, the development and marketing of the game cost Sony approximately $ 250 million, which makes the project incredibly profitable.
Against the background of this success, Insomniac Games continues to develop the superhero line, currently working on Marvel’s Wolverine. Given the popularity of the studio’s previous games, the new project may even surpass the achievements of Spider-Man.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Oppo is shaping up to have a pretty diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. Let’s take a look at what the new affordable Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones have to offer.
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Marvel’s Spider-Man game earned $4 billion in its first year business games
Marvel’s Spider-Man, released by Insomniac Games in 2018, has become one of the most successful PlayStation exclusives. The game was highly praised by critics.
Bitcoin is more expensive than $100,000. For the first time in history bitcoin cryptocurrency financials
Bitcoin has reached a historic high of over $100,000. According to Coindesk, it peaked at $103,700 and traded as high as $104,000 on Binance.
Marvel’s Spider-Man game earned $4 billion in its first year
Pat Gelsinger steps down as Intel CEO after stock plunge
Samsung One UI 7 will get rid of the Edge sidebar
Leica has achieved record profits in its entire 100-year history
Intel introduces Arc B580 and B570 graphics cards based on Xe2 Battlemage GPU architecture
Philips Evnia 34-inch curved gaming monitor with RGB backlighting
The iPhone’s sneaker emoji has become a reality
Oppo Pad 3 tablet features 144Hz display and Dimensity 8350 chipset
Sony PlayStation 2 remains the most popular gaming console in history – 160 million units sold