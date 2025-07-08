Marshall Middleton II bluetooth speaker has a battery life of 30 hours

Marshall has announced the second generation of its portable speakers – Middleton II. The updated model has received more powerful sound, enhanced protection against external influences and increased operating time without recharging.

Main characteristics

The novelty has retained the company’s retro-style design and is offered in two colors: Black Brass and Cream. Middleton II is equipped with a two-way speaker system with class D amplifiers: 60 W for two 76 mm woofers and 20 W for a pair of 15 mm tweeters. The system creates surround sound using True Stereophonic technology with powerful bass even at high volume.

The Marshall Middleton II speaker is protected according to the IP67 standard – it is not afraid of dust and can withstand immersion in water to a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Autonomy and functionality

On a single charge, the device can play music for more than 30 hours. Fast charging allows you to replenish the energy reserve in 20 minutes. You can recharge external devices, such as a smartphone, via the USB port.

The multifunctional control unit allows you to switch tracks, adjust the volume, pause playback and answer calls.

Availability and price

Marshall Middleton II sales started on July 1 on the brand’s official website. The column will be available at retailers starting July 15. The suggested retail price is $329.