Marshall Middleton II bluetooth speaker has a battery life of 30 hours08.07.25
Marshall has announced the second generation of its portable speakers – Middleton II. The updated model has received more powerful sound, enhanced protection against external influences and increased operating time without recharging.
Main characteristics
The novelty has retained the company’s retro-style design and is offered in two colors: Black Brass and Cream. Middleton II is equipped with a two-way speaker system with class D amplifiers: 60 W for two 76 mm woofers and 20 W for a pair of 15 mm tweeters. The system creates surround sound using True Stereophonic technology with powerful bass even at high volume.
The Marshall Middleton II speaker is protected according to the IP67 standard – it is not afraid of dust and can withstand immersion in water to a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes.
Autonomy and functionality
On a single charge, the device can play music for more than 30 hours. Fast charging allows you to replenish the energy reserve in 20 minutes. You can recharge external devices, such as a smartphone, via the USB port.
The multifunctional control unit allows you to switch tracks, adjust the volume, pause playback and answer calls.
Availability and price
Marshall Middleton II sales started on July 1 on the brand’s official website. The column will be available at retailers starting July 15. The suggested retail price is $329.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Marshall Middleton II bluetooth speaker has a battery life of 30 hours Bluetooth protection speaker
The Marshall Middleton II speaker is protected according to the IP67 standard – it is not afraid of dust and can withstand immersion in water to a depth of 1 meter.
NVIDIA overtook Apple and Microsoft in capitalization business NVIDIA
NVIDIA temporarily surpassed Microsoft ($3.7 trillion) and Apple ($3.19 trillion) in market value, taking first place among public companies in the world.
NVIDIA overtook Apple and Microsoft in capitalization
DJI FlyCart 100 – drone with 80 kg load capacity cost $12,500
Nothing Headphone (1) – company’s first full-size headphones
Warcraft Rumble will no longer be updated by Blizzard
Google open access to AI video generator Veo 3 in Ukraine
Oppo Find X8 Ultra smartphone becomes new DxOMark champion
Robots firstly play football match in China
ClearFrame CD Player with Bluetooth and USB-C Costs $200
Valve released new Steam overlay for games on Windows
PNG images will now support HDR and animation