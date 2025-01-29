Major patch has been released for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl29.01.25
Developers GSC Game World have released a new patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which fixes a number of critical issues identified by players. The update is aimed at solving the following problems:
- Crash and freezes when compiling shaders. The developers emphasized that this was one of the most difficult tasks to fix.
- Memory leak. Fixed issues in the “Rostok” location.
- Performance improvements. Optimized saves associated with long game sessions.
- Saves on Xbox. Fixed an issue with losing saves.
- Random UI crashes. Fixed bugs related to the animation of interface elements.
GSC Game World announced that it is already working on an even larger patch for Stalker 2, which will be released in the near future. The developers also encourage players to actively report new problems via the official support page.
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available on PC and Xbox Series, including Game Pass subscription. To improve the gaming experience, it is recommended to update the game to the latest version.
The update demonstrates the developers’ desire to fix bugs and improve the quality of the game based on feedback from the community.
