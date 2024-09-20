Lotus Theory 1 electric supercar with all-wheel drive with a capacity of 987 hp. accelerates to a hundred in less than 2.5 seconds

Lotus has unveiled the Theory 1 electric supercar concept, which demonstrates a combination of lightness and high performance. The new car has an aggressive and futuristic design with reversible doors that open upwards. Lotus engineers aim to keep the weight of the supercar under 1,588 kg, which is significantly lighter compared to other models such as the Lotus Eletre. One of the reasons for the weight reduction was the installation of a battery with a capacity of 70 kWh, which provides a range of about 418 km.

The car is equipped with all-wheel drive and powerful electric motors, the total power of which reaches 987 hp. This allows Lotus Theory 1 to accelerate to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. From the outside, the supercar looks impressive, especially the rear part with thin lights, a retractable spoiler and a massive diffuser.

The interior of the Theory 1 uses innovative technologies and lightweight materials, including a carbon tub to reduce weight. The central seat for the driver is located in front of the two passenger seats of the second row, reminiscent of racing cars. Projection displays have been installed instead of traditional side mirrors.

One of the unique features of the Theory 1 is the inflatable capsules built into the fabric of the seats. These pods are designed by MotorSkins and provide tactile feedback, for example, warning the driver with taps on the shoulder that a car is approaching from behind. In addition, the seats are equipped with a massage function and built-in speakers. An interesting detail is the use of “disappearing buttons” – inflatable containers that appear only when they are needed to minimize the number of control elements in the cabin.