Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 with solar charging costs 4999 UAH in Ukraine14.10.25
Logitech has introduced the Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 keyboard, which works from sunlight and artificial light.
A solar panel with Logi LightCharge technology is used for power. According to the company, the battery will last up to 10 years, and in the dark the device can function for up to 4 months.Logi LightCharge uses a light-absorbing strip and an energy-efficient battery with a service life of up to 10 years.
The Logitech Signature Slim Solar K980 keyboard is aimed at office use. It has a full-size layout with a number pad, media keys and brightness adjustment. Through Logi Options Plus, you can reassign function buttons: for example, the AI Launch key opens Copilot in Windows by default, but it can be configured for Gemini, ChatGPT or another program. The Action Key button (the big “O” in the top row) also supports macros.
Other features include connectivity to up to three Bluetooth LE devices and compatibility with Windows and macOS. Two versions will be available: universal and macOS-only.
There are no light indicators on the case: now the light level is displayed in Logi Options Plus. On the keyboard itself, only the color of the LED changes – for example, from green to red when there is a lack of light. The key backlight has been removed to reduce energy consumption.
You can buy the Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard for UAH 4,999 in Ukraine.
