lifecell turns off 3G in Chernivtsi region to free up frequencies for 4G

In Chernivtsi region, the lifecell operator is preparing to simultaneously turn off the 3G network. After that, optimization will continue for several weeks, during which the 4G network in the 2100 MHz band will be transferred to the maximum available 20 MHz band. The company notes that all technical work will be carried out without interruptions in the provision of services.

Demand for 4G

According to lifecell estimates, almost nine out of ten subscribers in the region already use smartphones and SIM cards capable of working in fourth-generation networks. Most of them will switch to LTE automatically after turning off 3G. If the SIM card supports 4G, but the technology has not yet been activated, it is enough to turn on LTE in the phone settings. For owners of outdated cards, there is a possibility of free replacement with a USIM or eSIM for a symbolic fee of 0.01 UAH until the end of 2025, while the number will be saved. At the same time, users of smartphones that do not support LTE will not be able to switch to 4G even after updating their SIM cards.

All lifecell base stations in Chernivtsi region are already technically prepared to operate in the 2100 MHz band. The operator continues to gradually optimize the network and, where necessary, installs additional equipment to improve coverage. Infrastructure modernization is also underway to increase energy sustainability.

Lifecell network stability

During planned power outages that affected most settlements in the region in October and early December, the lifecell network demonstrated stability. According to the operator, even during peak periods, 98% of base stations in Chernivtsi remained operational. Against the backdrop of the situation in November, the region recorded an increase in demand for lifecell SIM cards by thirty percent compared to October. The number of transfers from other operators using the MNP procedure also increased significantly – 157 percent more subscribers joined lifecell while keeping their own number.

The operator links the network’s stability to the investments that the company has been making since the start of a full-scale war. During this time, 45 thousand lithium batteries have been installed for autonomous operation of base stations throughout the country, 30 thousand of which were installed this year. More than 2,000 technical sites are equipped with generators that support the operation of key nodes during prolonged power outages. The state of the network is monitored around the clock by 1,700 specialists who ensure the connection of generators, control of battery charge and prompt response during technical failures. The total amount of investments in supporting energy stability has exceeded two billion hryvnias. In November, lifecell purchased another three and a half thousand generators, which have already begun to be distributed between regions.

After the final shutdown of 3G, the 2100 MHz band will be completely transferred to 4G. This will increase the speed of mobile Internet, reduce data transmission delays and ensure a more stable connection in places with high load. Similar projects have already been implemented by lifecell in several regions, in particular in Slavutych, Cherkasy, Kolomna and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. As a result of the modernization, the average speed of mobile Internet there has increased by approximately twenty to thirty percent.