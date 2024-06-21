Lian Li O11 EVO RGB case officially branded by Automobili Lamborghini

The Taiwanese company Lian Li, in collaboration with the Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini, introduced the O11 EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini branded body. The body is distinguished from standard O11 models by the presence of the Lamborghini logo on the front panel, carbon fiber chassis elements and a 5-inch display on the rear panel that simulates the dashboard of a car and displays system parameters such as temperature and processor frequency.

In terms of its characteristics, the O11 EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini case differs little from the original O11 EVO. It is designed in Mid-Tower format and supports E-ATX motherboards, 7 expansion cards up to 455 mm in length and processor coolers up to 167 mm in height. Inside the case there is space for coolant radiators up to 360/420 mm in size. The I/O panel offers two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

The case will be produced in a limited edition of 6,498 units. The cost is about 299 US dollars or 349 euros for European Union countries.