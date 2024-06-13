Lian Li novelties at the Computex 2024 exhibition

At Computex 2024, Lian Li showcased its latest prototypes and innovations, including new cases and lighting control systems. Among the novelties were Lancool 207, Lancool 217 (with wooden inserts) and O11 Vision Compact cases, as well as Strimer Plus V3 power cables with illumination and the latest models of UNI FAN SL V3 fans, which are controlled via a special wireless controller. In addition, the company introduced new software from SignalRGB to control the backlight.

Lian Li Lancool 207 is a compact case that can accommodate full-sized ATX motherboards. This is achieved by placing the power supply in the front of the case and eliminating the motherboard downwards. As a result, the compact design allows you to install a 360 mm radiator of the liquid cooling system on top, video cards up to 410 mm long, and many fans.

Lian Li Lancool 217 is a standard case with a wooden frame, which gives it an aesthetic look. It provides good ventilation combined with protection against dust. In the front part of the case there are metal grills and a dust filter, behind which two powerful fans measuring 170x170x30 mm are installed. Fans can work in reverse mode, blowing dust out of the case at the push of a button. There is also room for three additional 120 mm fans in the lower part of the case. The case supports both conventional motherboards and new models with reverse connector connections.

Lian Li O11 Vision Compact is an improved version of the popular O11 Vision. The compact chassis has two types of top panels – glass and mesh, both of which support the installation of a 360mm liquid cooling radiator. Hoses from the radiator can be hidden in a nearby compartment. The case supports both vertical and horizontal installation of video cards and motherboards with connection connectors on both the back and the front. The case is similar in height and depth to the O11 Dynamic, but has a wider width for better ventilation and compatibility with video cards.

Lian Li Strimer Plus V3 and UNI FAN SL V3 – colorful RGB cables and new fans controlled by a wireless controller. This allows you to adjust fan speed and light effects without unnecessary wires, leaving only one cable to connect to the power supply.

For lighting effects control, Lian Li, in partnership with SignalRGB, will release an updated version of L-Connect 3, which will provide software support and advanced customization options.