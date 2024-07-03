Lian Li HydroShift LCD – a series of CZHO AIO with hidden hoses and LCD display

The Lian Li company brings to the market new liquid cooling systems for processors with a special arrangement of hoses for aesthetic installation inside the PC case. A special feature of AIO HydroShift LCD devices are short tubes that can be partially hidden in the radiator housing. The products of this series are equipped with a liquid crystal screen on a block with a water block.

HydroShift LCDs are equipped with special server-type hoses for durability and flexibility. They stretch along the radiator and protrude enough to ensure the installation of a cooler with a water block inside. A special attachment fixes the hoses on the side of the case, which makes them visually more attractive and stylish.

The company presented three variants of such systems:

HydroShift LCD 360S HydroShift LCD 360R HydroShift LCD 360TL

They differ in fans and lighting, but each variant is available in white and black. In all cases, a 403×124.5×27 mm radiator with three 120 mm fans is used. Installation on AMD AM5/AM4 and Intel LGA 1700 processors is supported. The screen based on the 2.88-inch IPS matrix with a resolution of 480×480 pixels supports the L-Connect 3 program for full control and customization. On the screen, you can display real-time monitoring data of system parameters, change themes and set dynamic effects. You can also display screenshots and short videos.



Models and specifications:

HydroShift LCD 360S Pump: 1500-3800 rpm

Noise: less than 30 dB

Fans: non-illuminated, 73.14 CFM airflow

Price: $179.99 HydroShift LCD 360R Pump: up to 3200 rpm

Fans: Illuminated, 79.9 CFM Airflow

Price: $199.99 HydroShift LCD 360TL Pump: similar to 360R

Fans: Uni Fan TL with unique design and illumination, 90.1 CFM airflow

Price: from $259.99

Each of the models supports full control and management through the L-Connect 3 program.