Lian Li HydroShift LCD – a series of CZHO AIO with hidden hoses and LCD display03.07.24
The Lian Li company brings to the market new liquid cooling systems for processors with a special arrangement of hoses for aesthetic installation inside the PC case. A special feature of AIO HydroShift LCD devices are short tubes that can be partially hidden in the radiator housing. The products of this series are equipped with a liquid crystal screen on a block with a water block.
HydroShift LCDs are equipped with special server-type hoses for durability and flexibility. They stretch along the radiator and protrude enough to ensure the installation of a cooler with a water block inside. A special attachment fixes the hoses on the side of the case, which makes them visually more attractive and stylish.
The company presented three variants of such systems:
- HydroShift LCD 360S
- HydroShift LCD 360R
- HydroShift LCD 360TL
They differ in fans and lighting, but each variant is available in white and black. In all cases, a 403×124.5×27 mm radiator with three 120 mm fans is used. Installation on AMD AM5/AM4 and Intel LGA 1700 processors is supported. The screen based on the 2.88-inch IPS matrix with a resolution of 480×480 pixels supports the L-Connect 3 program for full control and customization. On the screen, you can display real-time monitoring data of system parameters, change themes and set dynamic effects. You can also display screenshots and short videos.
Models and specifications:
- HydroShift LCD 360S
- Pump: 1500-3800 rpm
- Noise: less than 30 dB
- Fans: non-illuminated, 73.14 CFM airflow
- Price: $179.99
- HydroShift LCD 360R
- Pump: up to 3200 rpm
- Fans: Illuminated, 79.9 CFM Airflow
- Price: $199.99
- HydroShift LCD 360TL
- Pump: similar to 360R
- Fans: Uni Fan TL with unique design and illumination, 90.1 CFM airflow
- Price: from $259.99
Each of the models supports full control and management through the L-Connect 3 program.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Lian Li HydroShift LCD – a series of CZHO AIO with hidden hoses and LCD displayhardware Lian Li
The Lian Li company brings to the market new liquid cooling systems for processors with a special arrangement of hoses for aesthetic installation inside the PC case
China has developed the first SIM card with a RISC-V core for Internet of Thingschina development internet of things SIM-card
It is designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) and offers a significant improvement over traditional SIM cards.