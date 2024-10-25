LG with Razer and MediaTek have developed an ultra-low latency version of Bluetooth

LG, in collaboration with Razer and MediaTek, introduced the world’s first Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (BT ULL) gaming controller at the LG webOS Summit 2024. BT ULL technology provides a latency of 1 millisecond, making it ideal for demanding cloud gaming. response speed.

BT ULL Demo: The BT ULL-enabled Razer controller was tested on an LG webOS smartphone. Compared to conventional controllers, the new technology has demonstrated significantly lower latency and improved control accuracy in games such as first-person shooters (FPS), combat and racing simulators. LG Initiatives: The company plans to implement a third-party game controller certification program to ensure BT ULL-enabled devices are compatible with LG webOS TVs. Razer will be the first certified partner. Common development with MediaTek: BT ULL technology will be integrated into the MediaTek Wi-Fi MT7921 chipset, which will also support Wi-Fi 6 from the Filogic series. New TV models: LG’s premium OLED and QNED TVs with a refresh rate of 120Hz or more will enter the market in 2025 with BT ULL.

This opens up new opportunities for cloud gaming with lightning-fast response times on LG smartphones.