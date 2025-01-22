LG UltraGear G8 monitor support 240 Hz in 4K mode and 480 Hz in 1080p mode

LG Electronics has announced a new model of the UltraGear G8 gaming monitor with a screen diagonal of 27 inches. The novelty is equipped with an advanced Nano IPS Black panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The monitor supports a refresh rate of 240 Hz at 4K and can operate in 480 Hz mode at 1080p resolution.

Thanks to the 1 ms (GtG) response time, it minimizes blurring in dynamic scenes, which makes it especially attractive for esports athletes. The monitor offers a contrast ratio of 2000:1, brightness up to 450 nits and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, which provides deep color reproduction and improved detail in complex scenes.

For a smooth gameplay, the UltraGear G8 supports NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies. In terms of connectivity, the device is equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.1 connectors, USB Type-A and a 4-pin headphone jack. At the same time, there are no built-in speakers, which emphasizes its orientation towards use with external audio devices.

In the Chinese market, the UltraGear G8 is offered at a price of about $ 818. This model is designed for gamers who value high response speed and impeccable image quality.