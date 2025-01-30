LG UltraGear 27G850A-B 4K HDR Monitor Supports 240 and 480 Hz

LG has introduced the new UltraGear 27G850A-B gaming monitor, which debuted in the Japanese market and will soon be available in other countries. The novelty is equipped with a 27-inch Nano IPS-matrix with a resolution of 4K and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. For those who prefer a super-smooth gameplay, an alternative 1080p mode with a frequency of up to 480 Hz is provided. The monitor features a response time of 1 ms (GtG), a contrast ratio of 2000:1 and a peak HDR brightness of up to 750 nits.

The UltraGear 27G850A-B covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, supports the VESA DisplayHDR 600, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-SYNC standards, providing rich colors and stable gameplay without image tearing. The device uses a DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR13.5 port, which allows for 4K at 240Hz using data compression (DSC). For uncompressed 4K, a higher bandwidth UHBR20 port would be required.

The UltraGear 27G850A-B is designed for gamers who demand high image quality and smooth gameplay. With a combination of high refresh rates, adaptive sync technologies, and a wide color gamut, the monitor is ideal for fast-paced games and esports.