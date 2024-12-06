LG UltraFine 27US550-W Monitor with Super Resolution+ Technology Covers 90% DCI-P306.12.24
LG has introduced the new UltraFine 27US550-W monitor, which combines high image quality with modern features. This 27-inch device supports 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and is equipped with an IPS panel that provides image clarity, accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles. The refresh rate is 60 Hz and the response time is 5 ms.
The monitor supports 10-bit color depth, covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color space, and with a brightness of 300 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000:1 is suitable for content professionals. Super Resolution+ technology improves low-resolution image quality, increasing clarity.
The device is equipped with an ergonomic stand with tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment, and also supports VESA wall mounting. Among the interfaces are one DisplayPort, two HDMI and a headphone jack (3.5 mm).
The price of the LG UltraFine 27US550-W is about $340, and the monitor is already available for purchase on the company’s official website.
