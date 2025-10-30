LG releases first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 interface

LG Electronics has introduced the UltraFine evo 6K (32U990A), the world’s first monitor with Thunderbolt 5 support. This is the debut of the new premium UltraFine evo series, designed for professionals who work with large amounts of graphic and video content. LG is betting on increased clarity and color reproduction, as well as on the speed of peripheral connections.

The LG UltraFine evo 6K (32U990A) has a 32-inch panel with a 6K resolution (6144×3456) and a pixel density of 224 ppi. Factory calibration guarantees stable work with colors in macOS. The monitor includes 98% DCI-P3 and 99.5% Adobe RGB, supports VESA DisplayHDR 600 standards. Studio Mode with presets for Mac is expected to be available later.

LG UltraFine evo 6K (32U990A) features

LG emphasizes that the 6K UltraFine evo provides 2.56 times more pixels compared to 4K. When using two such monitors in a bundle, the workspace increases almost five times, Thunderbolt 5 allows you to conveniently connect devices in a chain without unnecessary cables.

The monitor can play the role of a hub for connecting Mac and Windows systems, as well as mobile devices. The built-in KVM switch makes it easy to work with multiple computers at the same time.

Thunderbolt 5 has become a key technology of the new product. The transfer speed reaches 120 Gbps in one direction – three times faster than Thunderbolt 4. This opens up the possibility of processing 4K content in real time and speeds up work with 8K RAW files.

Externally, the UltraFine evo 6K has a discreet design with minimal bezels on all sides. It supports tilt and swivel adjustments, including vertical orientation for creating content for social networks.

Sales started in late September in South Korea and Japan. In October, the model began to enter the global market, including the USA and Europe.