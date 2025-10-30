LG releases first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 interface30.10.25
LG Electronics has introduced the UltraFine evo 6K (32U990A), the world’s first monitor with Thunderbolt 5 support. This is the debut of the new premium UltraFine evo series, designed for professionals who work with large amounts of graphic and video content. LG is betting on increased clarity and color reproduction, as well as on the speed of peripheral connections.
The LG UltraFine evo 6K (32U990A) has a 32-inch panel with a 6K resolution (6144×3456) and a pixel density of 224 ppi. Factory calibration guarantees stable work with colors in macOS. The monitor includes 98% DCI-P3 and 99.5% Adobe RGB, supports VESA DisplayHDR 600 standards. Studio Mode with presets for Mac is expected to be available later.
LG UltraFine evo 6K (32U990A) features
LG emphasizes that the 6K UltraFine evo provides 2.56 times more pixels compared to 4K. When using two such monitors in a bundle, the workspace increases almost five times, Thunderbolt 5 allows you to conveniently connect devices in a chain without unnecessary cables.
The monitor can play the role of a hub for connecting Mac and Windows systems, as well as mobile devices. The built-in KVM switch makes it easy to work with multiple computers at the same time.
Thunderbolt 5 has become a key technology of the new product. The transfer speed reaches 120 Gbps in one direction – three times faster than Thunderbolt 4. This opens up the possibility of processing 4K content in real time and speeds up work with 8K RAW files.
Externally, the UltraFine evo 6K has a discreet design with minimal bezels on all sides. It supports tilt and swivel adjustments, including vertical orientation for creating content for social networks.
Sales started in late September in South Korea and Japan. In October, the model began to enter the global market, including the USA and Europe.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
LG releases first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 interface LG monitor
The LG UltraFine evo 6K monitor (32U990A) has a 32-inch panel with a 6K resolution (6144×3456) and a pixel density of 224 ppi
Instagram add viewing history feature for Reels Instagram update
Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will allow you to view your history of previously watched short videos.
LG releases first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 interface
Instagram add viewing history feature for Reels
New chips, old branding. AMD releases Ryzen 100 and 10 processors
Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch for pilots has 10 days autonomy
Budget robot vacuum cleaners send detailed 3D maps of apartments and houses to China
The Twitter.com domain is going away. Only x.com will remain
Battlefield 6: RedSec is out – free-to-play Battle Royale game
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 and Redmi TV X 98 support 144 Hz
Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition – remake for the 10th anniversary
Gaming Copilot in Windows 11 takes screenshots during gaming