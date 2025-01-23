LG introduces next-generation OLED displays for TVs with brightness up to 4,000 nits23.01.25
LG Displays has announced a new generation of OLED displays aimed at premium TVs. The main innovation is the use of Primary RGB Tandem technology, which takes screen performance to a new level.
The new panels are designed with an emphasis on TVs with integrated artificial intelligence. Such devices are able to analyze images in real time and improve them to 8K resolution with HDR support.
Primary RGB Tandem has a number of advantages. Thanks to the new technology, the displays reach a maximum brightness of up to 4,000 nits, which is 33% higher compared to the previous generation. Separating red, green and blue RGB elements into separate layers improves color brightness, increasing it to 2,100 nits – 40% more than its predecessors. The new power structure also provides a 20% increase in energy efficiency, making the panels more environmentally friendly and economical.
An additional improvement is the anti-glare coating, which reduces light reflection and increases contrast, especially in bright lighting conditions.
LG Displays has not yet revealed details about the timing of the appearance of TVs using Primary RGB Tandem technology or their cost. However, the announcement emphasizes the company’s desire to maintain leadership in the development of advanced OLED solutions for home and professional use.
LG introduces next-generation OLED displays for TVs with brightness up to 4,000 nits
LG Displays announces new generation of OLED displays aimed at premium TVs
