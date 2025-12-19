  

LG introduces Micro RGB evo TVs

19.12.25

LG Micro RGB evo

 

LG has introduced a new series of Micro RGB evo TVs, which the manufacturer positions as the most technologically advanced LCD models in its history. The official debut of the new products is scheduled for CES 2026, where LG is to reveal additional details and prices.

 

Micro RGB evo TVs will appear in large diagonals of 75, 86 and 100 inches and are aimed at the premium segment. The key feature of the series is the new Micro RGB backlight system, which uses individual ultra-small red, green and blue LEDs. This architecture allows for more precise control of brightness and colors, bringing image quality closer to OLED, while maintaining the advantages inherent in LCD panels, in particular high peak brightness and the ability to produce very large screens.

 

The new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3 with the Dual AI Engine system is responsible for image processing. It supports the Dual Super Upscaling function, which simultaneously works to increase sharpness and preserve the natural appearance of the picture when scaling. According to LG, this should have a positive effect on both lower-resolution content and dynamic scenes.

 

The certification from Intertek is particularly noteworthy, confirming the full, 100 percent coverage of the BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces. This makes the Micro RGB evo one of the most accurate LCD TVs in terms of color reproduction in the company’s lineup.

 

LG notes that the Micro RGB evo series combines the achievements gained over more than a decade of development of OLED TVs with new approaches to backlighting LCD panels. The final specifications and cost of the models will be announced directly at CES 2026.


