LG has updated its line of ultra-thin Gram laptops23.07.25
LG Electronics has introduced updated professional models in the Gram line – the 16-inch LG Gram Pro 16Z90TR and the 17-inch LG Gram Pro 17Z90TR. The new products are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, NVIDIA RTX 5059 graphics (17″).
Compactness and performance
Despite the large screen, the devices remain very light and thin:
- Gram Pro 16 weighs only 1.3 kg;
- Gram Pro 17 – about 1.4 kg;
- The thickness of both models is only 1.5 cm.
Both versions received up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2 TB SSD.
Screen and autonomy
The laptops are equipped with WQXGA panels (2560×1600) with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and a color gamut of 99% DCI-P3.
Both models are equipped with the same set of ports:
- 2× USB-A 3.2 Gen1;
- 2× USB4 Gen3x2 Type-C with Power Delivery, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 support.
The new products have built-in AI functions, including Gram Chat – a local chatbot that can process and analyze data without an Internet connection.
In addition, users get access to the Gram Chat Cloud2 cloud AI service based on GPT-4o from OpenAI, which expands the possibilities of interaction with artificial intelligence.
