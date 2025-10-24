LG has released new record-breaking large smart TV, now with a diagonal of 136 inches

LG Electronics has announced a new premium 136-inch MAGNIT Active Micro LED TV for the South Korean market.

Display Technology

Thanks to Active Matrix, each pixel of the Micro LED display is able to emit its own light. Unlike passive matrices, where control is by rows and columns, Active Matrix provides individual control at the level of each pixel, which improves brightness, contrast and image detail.

MAGNIT Active Micro LED runs on webOS and supports AirPlay 2 and Miracast, which makes it easy to broadcast content from iOS and Android devices.

The TV measures 3 m wide and 1.7 m high, has a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and an impressive contrast of 1,000,000:1.

Sound and Processor

The TV is equipped with built-in speakers on each side, providing 4.2-channel surround sound with a power of 100 W. eARC is supported for high-quality lossless sound reproduction.

LG’s 6th generation α9 processor with artificial intelligence analyzes user behavior and the environment, optimizing each frame for better color reproduction and image quality.

The exact cost has not yet been disclosed, but based on the price of a 118-inch TV in 2023 ($237,000), the novelty will cost significantly more.