LG has released a 27-inch OLED panel with a frequency of 540-720 Hz11.08.25
At the K-Display 2025 exhibition in Seoul, LG Display introduced a 27-inch OLED panel capable of operating at a refresh rate of 540 Hz in native QHD resolution (2560×1440) and up to 720 Hz in HD profile. This is a new world record for OLED monitors.
This result was achieved using Dynamic Frequency Resolution (DFR) technology and the company’s Primary RGB Tandem scheme, in which the subpixels of the primary colors are controlled. The signal for each color is sent directly to a separate mini-LED, which reduces processing time compared to traditional data transmission per pixel.
LG Panel Specifications
- 27″, QHD (2560×1440)
- 540 Hz (native), up to 720 Hz in HD
- Response time — 0.03 ms G2G
- Brightness — up to 1500 nits (APL 1.5%)
- Color coverage — 99.5% DCI-P3
- Special coating that blocks 99% of glare
At the same exhibition, the company showed a 4th generation OLED panel based on Tandem OLED with a peak brightness level of 4000 nits, as well as a 45-inch panel with a resolution of 5120×2160 (5K2K) – a record for OLED displays.
LG Display declares its intention to maintain leadership in OLED innovation by developing existing technologies and investing in further research.
