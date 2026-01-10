 

LG CLOiD – a robot for housework and smart home

10.01.26

LG CLOiD

 

LG Electronics unveiled one of the largest developments in the field of home robotics at CES 2026 – the LG CLOiD home robot, designed to perform everyday tasks and manage the smart home ecosystem. The device became part of LG’s new concept called Zero Labor Home, within which routine household duties are transferred to robots and intelligent systems.

 

LG CLOiD is based on a combination of artificial intelligence algorithms, computer vision technologies and deep integration with the LG ThinQ ecosystem. This allows the robot to perform household operations without specific human intervention. During demonstrations at CES, the device showed working with the refrigerator, preparing a simple breakfast, starting the washing machine and dishwasher, as well as sorting and neatly folding clothes after drying. Such scenarios illustrate the system’s ability to analyze users’ daily habits and accurately interact with connected home appliances.

 

Structurally, LG CLOiD is a mobile body with manipulators mounted on a mobile platform with autonomous navigation. The robot is equipped with two arms with seven degrees of freedom each, which provides a level of flexibility close to human. Five independent fingers on each arm allow you to carefully hold objects of different sizes and shapes. The tilting torso simplifies working with objects located both on the floor and at the level of countertops, and the wheelbase provides stability and safe movement, which is especially important for residential premises where there are children or pets.

 

The upper part of the body houses the computing module, display and speakers, as well as cameras and a set of sensors. The robot is equipped with generative voice AI, thanks to which it can act as a central hub for controlling a smart home. In addition, the system supports voice interaction with users, recognizes emotional states and subsequently adapts to the habits of a particular family.


