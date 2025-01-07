LG announces integrated controller platform for smart cars

LG Electronics and Qualcomm Technologies will showcase the Cross Domain Controller (xDC) platform at CES 2025, an integrated solution that combines infotainment (IVI) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) based on the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC.

The xDC platform meets the requirements for centralized computers in modern cars by integrating automated driving functions with IVI. It provides fast data processing and is ASIL-D certified, the highest safety standard in the automotive industry.

The technology reduces costs by combining multiple systems into a single controller. The driver and passengers will be able to receive information about critical ADAS warnings, alternative routes and even discount offers at nearby stores.

LG will also showcase a concept van of the future called the Lifestyle Solution for Mobility and an AI In-Vehicle Experience system based on sensors in the cabin at CES. These solutions demonstrate the transition to a next-generation software-driven car.