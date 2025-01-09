Lenovo ThinkPad X9 is first IBM feature-laptop without trackpoint

Lenovo introduced the new ThinkPad X9 14 and X9 15 Aura Edition laptops, which for the first time lost the famous red TrackPoint. Instead of the usual control element of the device, they received a tactile trackpad without separate buttons.

The history of the TrackPoint dates back to the 1980s, when engineers calculated that users needed about 0.75 seconds to move their hand from the keyboard to the mouse. This input method was patented by IBM in 1996 and remained a hallmark of the ThinkPad line for decades, even after production was transferred to Lenovo. TrackPoint has gained a loyal following, and it is not yet clear whether the company plans to completely abandon this technology or sees the changes as an experimental step in design.

The new products are made in a thin body, equipped with OLED displays with touch and standard options, and also run on Intel Core Ultra processors. They are designed for business users and support Copilot+-based functions. The laptops meet MIL-SPEC 810H durability standards, which guarantees their resistance to external influences in everyday use. The models are equipped with Thunderbolt 4 ports on both sides, HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Configurations include up to 32GB of DDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The Aura Editions are aimed at users who value AI and advanced privacy. The devices include Smart Modes that help minimize distractions or enhance privacy. Aboutдаж ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition стартує в лютому 2025 року за ціною від $1 399. Версія з 15-дюймовим екраном буде доступна за ціною від $1 549.